Dominican chaplain does outreach to UofL’s student-athletes

Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang, a chaplain at the University of Louisville, gave a Catholic football player a personal blessing before a game January 25, 2023. (Photo Special to The Record)

Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang, the University of Louisville’s Catholic Campus Ministry chaplain, uses his love for sports to serve the students.

While his ministry usually involves administering the sacraments and supporting Catholic Campus Ministry, it has grown to involve football games — where you can spot him on the sidelines during home games — and other athletic events, such as swim practices and lacrosse games.

“I’m a big sports fan, so this is a bonus,” said Father Hoang, who played table tennis at the University of Virginia and played tennis and swam in high school.

Father Hoang said he was thrilled at being assigned to the University of Louisville in 2021. He’s entering his third year at UofL and his second year on the football field.

His presence on the sidelines started with an invitation from Phil Hawkins, a member of St. Louis Bertrand Church and the father-in-law of Jeff Brohm, head football coach for the University of Louisville and a graduate of Trinity High School — where he led the team through an undefeated season to a state championship in 1988.

Cards fans quickly took notice of Father Hoang, who stands out in his white habit.

“I’ve received a lot of encouragement from Catholic fans,” who often shout from the stands to get his attention or post pictures of him on social media.

In one post, a Cardinals fan had posted a picture of Father Hoang standing on the field in his habit with the question, “Is that the pope?”

Someone replied, “No, he’s a Cardinal.”

Phil Hawkins, left, and Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang looked on during a UofL home football game Oct. 7 of last year. (Photo Special to The Record by Caleb Jones)

Laughing, Father Hoang explained that while he is not a Catholic cardinal, he is a Louisville Cardinal.

Father Hoang now regularly attends home football games, accompanied by Hawkins. He enjoys speaking with the coaches and spending time with their families, often speaking about matters of faith, he said.

He also gives the team a blessing before each home game as they kneel at the end zone.

The UofL fan base has been the “biggest propeller” of his ministry in athletics, he said, as people see that he is involved and then create connections.

“It generates a lot of excitement,” he said. Catholics in the community will come to him and offer to get him in touch with people they know, he said. “It’s all just connections.”

On the field, his ministry is about being present on the sidelines, he said, explaining that he prays for the players and cares for their wellbeing.

But his ministry extends beyond the players — security, sports photographers and fans have come up to him at the games to speak to him about matters of faith, he said.

Dminican Father Hoang, left, and Phil Hawkins smiled on the sidelines at a UofL football game on Nov. 4 of last year. (Photo Special to The Record by Caleb Jones)

He sees himself as a representative of the Catholic faith and the priesthood, and sees his role as a missionary one.

“I became a Dominican priest for the salvation of souls and for people to know Christ,” said Father Hoang. “I want people to know Catholic Campus Ministry is here to serve.”

Last year, a Catholic football player, who became involved with the Catholic community through Father Hoang, joined the university’s Catholic Campus Ministry in attending SEEK, a national conference for Catholic college students, hosted by FOCUS Catholic.

A few football players have attended Sunday Mass, too, said Father Hoang. Last year, a Catholic player brought teammates with him to special liturgies, including for Ash Wednesday. Other athletic teams are represented at Sunday liturgies, too, including the softball, rowing, track and soccer teams, said Father Hoang.