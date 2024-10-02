Catechists from around the archdiocese, including those who lead Faith Clubs, honored

Melani McDonell, a parishioner of the Cathedral of the Assumption, was recognized for earning her associate, advanced and master-level certificates on Sept. 26. McDonell was the sole individual to earn all three certifications within the past year. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Faith Formation honored 138 catechists during the annual Faith Formation Celebration held Sept. 26 at St. Margaret Mary Church.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre thanked the catechists for directing the archdiocese’s efforts in faith formation and formal catechesis. He also noted, “Every disciple of Jesus Christ is tasked with evangelizing and forming others in the faith by sharing their faith and their relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Three catechists — Rachel Jakubiak, Tara Mattingly and Debbie Shearn — were honored with the Roncalli Award, the highest award given. The archdiocese also recognized dozens of individuals who have completed certifications as associate, advanced or master-level catechists.

And for the first time, the office honored past and present leaders of Faith Clubs as catechists. Faith Clubs provide faith formation for adults with developmental or learning disabilities.

“It’s important that we acknowledge them for answering this call,” said Laura Zoeller, consultant for adult formation and initiation. “Our Faith Clubs aren’t just social clubs. They have catechesis in each session.

“We’re all God’s children, so it’s important that they are able to grow in their relationship with Jesus,” said Zoeller.

Describing the requirements of Faith Club leaders, she said, “They have to be practicing Catholics, people who love their faith, who love sharing their faith.”

At monthly Faith Club gatherings, participants learn about the Catholic faith, and then socialize. Several times each year, the groups come together for special events.

The first Faith Club began in 1978 at St. Edward Church. Over time, it spread to other parishes, and came under the guidance of the Office of Faith Formation.

Faith Clubs are active at Ascension, St. Francis of Assisi, Our Lady of Lourdes and the Flaget Retreat Center. The groups have about 60 participants in total.

Fran Hartell, who has been involved with the Faith Club for more than 35 years and was recognized at the event, said that she was invited into the ministry by her brother, Deacon Denny Nash.

Describing her initial reaction to his request, she recounted their conversation, “I said, ‘I’m not comfortable sharing my faith with others,’ and he said, ‘Well, let them share their faith with you.’ ”

Several decades later, she said the reason she has continued to serve, now as a substitute catechist, is love.

“We love them and, really, our members teach us so much more about what it means to follow Christ,” she said.

Donna Reed, who was recognized at the event for being involved in Faith Club for 26 years, said she was invited to serve by Hartell.

Faith Club is about reaching out to people that are unseen, said Reed.

“This is an important ministry, a valuable ministry,” she said. “They know this is their meeting, their place.”

Faith Club is a safe place for people with disabilities to be themselves, said Reed, adding, “They love God so deeply and so honestly.”

Those interested in joining or volunteering with a Faith Club, or earning catechetical certification, should reach out to the archdiocese’s Office of Faith Formation at 636-0296 or contact lzoeller@archlou.org.

Following are this year’s other honorees:

The Roncalli Award, the highest award presented, recognizes “catechists who have been ignited by the spirit of Vatican II to spread the faith through catechesis,” said the Office of Faith formation. The recipients are:

Rachel Jakubiak is a member of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky.. She has been a volunteer PREP teacher since 2014, and also serves as a resource teacher at St. Aloysius School. Her nomination said, “Every year, I have quite a few students who need to make up sacraments that they have missed. Rachel has been helping me to prepare these students in extra PREP classes after she has taught her regular class. I could not get them all prepared without her help.”

Tara Mattingly oversees children’s formation at St. Margaret Mary Church. She founded and maintains the monthly Special Disciples of Jesus Mass. Her nomination said, “She is passionate about reaching all of God’s children, especially those with learning or developmental differences that are too often forgotten. Tara cares about each and every person she works with, establishing a true relationship beyond just providing the sacraments or faith formation.”

Debbie Shearn has led Bible studies at St. Albert the Great Church for the past 22 years. This past year, she also worked on the parish's Eucharistic Revival Team as the team planned Eucharist-centered events. Her nomination said, "Everyone is welcome in her studies and she makes them feel that way — obviously the reason why they keep growing! She knows her faith well, loves it immensely and demonstrates that to the folk she ministers to."

In addition:

Forty-eight catechists who have completed 20 hours of formation classes were named associate catechists.

Catechists who have completed the associate level plus 120 hours of formation were named advanced catechists. They are — Deborah Cunningham, Debbie Shearn, Karen Purnell, April Hammond and Karin Coll.

Twelve catechists who have completed 80 hours of formation, in addition to the advanced and associate level certifications, were named master catechists. They are — Mary Ann Steutermann, Melani McDonell, Jacqui Rapp, Susan Ashby, Victoria Bryan, Julie Motiff, Jerri Ubben, Michael Stamper, Rachel Fenwick, Angela Young, Susan Key and Wendy Sims.

The office also recognized 18 catechists from Immaculate Conception in Culverton, Ky.; Immaculate Conception in La Grange, Ky.; and St. Peter the Apostle, who earned certificates in RCIA Team Training.