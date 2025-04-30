Little Sisters’ 33rd Turtle Derby set for May 17 with a change 

The Little Sisters of the Poor announced that their 33rd annual Turtle Derby will be held May 17, with a change.

This year, the sisters were unable to get four-inch Red Eared Slider turtles, traditionally used in the races, according to a press release from the congregation.

“The ‘races’ will be treated as always, with naming rights for sponsoring a Non-Turtle and wagering remains the same, but instead of live turtles, a giant wheel will be spun,” according to the press release.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their St. Joseph Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive.

The day will feature raffles, children’s activities, live music, games and a chicken dinner. Various levels of sponsorship are also available. For more information about the event or being a sponsor, call Tina Contreras at 636-2300 or email dvlouisville@littlesistersofthepoor.org.