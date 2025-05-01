Bulletin Board — May 1, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. May 18 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS

The Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held May 10 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety — are considered chronic and would qualify individuals to take part in the retreat.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality will host a retreat titled, “In the Quiet, God Speaks” June 25-29. The cost is $550 per person and includes a private room, meals and retreat materials. The facilitators are Annie Behymer and Peggy Holthaus. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/four-day-directed-retreat.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held May 14 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Cliff Travis, attorney. The group will also collect personal hygiene items for The Healing Place. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on May 18 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about a lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci at 812-364-4102. More information can be found at ocdswashprov.org.

The Lay Missionaries of Charity will meet at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., for Mass, followed by adoration and spiritual direction on May 11 at 11 a.m. The international group is open to men and women, single or married, who want to help others and grow in their spiritual life. All are welcome. Email Martha Green for details at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. May 5, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Dr. DeKarlos Blackmon, the Archdiocese of Louisville’s vice chancellor for pastoral services, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

The next meeting is on May 14 and the topic is “Staying Engaged, Keeping Them Engaged.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on May 13 in the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Good Shepherd’s Benevolence Fund. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, will host its annual community yard sale on May 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale will include more than 50 tables of items, and breakfast and lunch items will be available for purchase.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Food pantry —heavy lifters needed to unload food vans and stock donations at Father Jack Jones Food Pantry Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Long-term care program — provide weekly companionship or social activity to residents at area long-term care and assisted living facilities. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsman, advocating for the rights of people living in long-term care. This role requires 36 hours of training and completion of 18 hours of continued education annually. Two-hour (minimum) weekly visits required.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Alumnae of the old Holy Rosary Academy will have an all-class reunion on May 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the former school building, now Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive. The event is free and does not require registration. For more information, contact Carolyn Dawson at 654-8254.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host a six-part webinar series and in-person pilgrimage on the Jubilee Year of Hope beginning May 14. Webinar presenters include Amanda Zurface, Sister of St. Francis Maria Gemma Salyer, Dr. Bob Schuchts, Franciscan Father Mario Luevano Serrano, Judy Ribar and Conventual Franciscan Friar Vincent Petersen. The cost is $25 per session or $75 for all six sessions. For more information and to register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway:

May 6: “Revelation is relevant”

May 13: “If it weren’t for missionaries, where would we be?”

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville will host a lecture on “Peaceful Resolution of International Disputes” as part of its Hesburgh Lecture Series. The lecture will be presented by Emilia Justyna Powell, professor of political science and concurrent professor of law at the University of Notre Dame, on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Trinity High School’s welcome center, 4011 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome to attend this free lecture and Q&A. RSVP by emailing louisville.president@alumni.nd.edu.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a faith formation class titled, “Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II” on May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The presenter will be Deacon Pat Harris.