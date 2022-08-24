Lexington priest, motivational speaker to lead talks at Cathedral

The Cathedral of the Assumption is presenting “Parish Mission for the Whole Household,” a talk series by Father Jim Sichko from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12-14

Father Sichko will present “60 Minutes for Jesus” each evening at the Cathedral, 433 S. Fifth St.

He will also preach at Masses on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Father Sichko is a full-time preacher, evangelist and motivational speaker based in the Diocese of Lexington. In February 2016, Pope Francis commissioned Father Sichko to be a Papal Missionary of Mercy. He’s one of 1000 in the world and 100 in the United States with the title.

In his talks, Father Sichko uses life experiences and ties those experiences into the Gospel message of Jesus Christ, according to the cathedral. Each talk will be geared for the whole family.