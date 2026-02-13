Letter from the Archbishop — Black and Indian Mission collection will be Feb. 21-22

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of Feb. 21-22, the first Sunday of Lent, our parishes will take up the collection for the Black and Indian Mission. This collection provides for the pastoral needs of our African American, Native American, and Alaskan Native brothers and sisters throughout the United States.

In his teachings, Pope Francis reminds us that we are all meant to evangelize. The Black and Indian Mission Collection affirms this call to us to work together to help our brothers and sisters to share the love, faith, and hope of Jesus Christ. Together, we can make a difference by offering prayers for the fruitful support of the missions in the U.S. Furthermore, we are encouraged to express our Christian solidarity through sacrificial offerings.

Your donations provide for the presence of missionaries in African American, Native American, and Alaskan Native missions, parishes, schools, religious education programs and many diocesan programs and projects that strengthen the work of the Gospel. This includes programs for the Black Apostolate in the Archdiocese of Louisville. Your partnership supports our efforts to provide resources and training for parishes, volunteers, and youth leaders. Additionally, funds impact pastoral work across the country and address the need to train catechists, permanent deacons, and seminarians for future generations.

Thank you for considering a sacrificial gift to the Black and Indian Mission Collection and supporting the evangelization efforts for African American, Native American, and Alaska Native communities. For more information, see www.blackandindianmission.org. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville