2005 alumnus named Trinity High School’s seventh principal

For the first time in school history, Trinity High School will have an alumnus in the principal’s office next school year. Dr. Nathan Sturtzel, who graduated in 2005, has been named Trinity’s seventh principal.

He currently serves as principal of St. Patrick School. At Trinity, he will succeed Dr. Dan Zoeller, who is set to retire on June 30 after serving more than 20 years as principal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nathan Sturtzel home to Trinity,” said Trinity President James Torra in a press release. “As a proud alumnus and proven Catholic school leader, Nathan understands our mission. His experience, vision, and collaborative leadership style make him exceptionally well-suited to guide Trinity into its next chapter. I look forward to partnering with Nathan as we continue building on Trinity’s strong tradition and bright future.”

Sturtzel, who has led St. Patrick School since 2016, said his high school experience was transformative and shaped his faith, leadership, and sense of vocation.

“Trinity’s influence on my life cannot be understated,” Sturtzel said. “It awakened my Catholic faith, taught me the meaning of brotherhood, and helped me understand how to be a good steward of my gifts.

“Serving as principal is a continuation of that stewardship. Working alongside dedicated and talented faculty, staff, coaches, advisors, mentors, and families to honor Trinity’s legacy while preparing our students to lead with faith and character is both a profound honor and a true blessing,” he said.

Sturtzel, who also has experience in public and charter schools, has led St. Patrick during a period of significant enrollment growth, the expansion of academic programming and major campus improvements, according to the release.

In addition, he has served on parish and Archdiocese of Louisville leadership teams, has offered presentations to fellow principals on innovative learning and school improvement, and worked with Cognia, a nationally recognized school accreditation and certification organization.