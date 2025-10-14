Dr. Dan Zoeller, Trinity’s longest-serving principal, to retire in June

Dr. Dan Zoeller, the longest-serving principal of Trinity High School, plans to retire in June of 2026. (Photo Special to The Record)

Trinity High School’s longest-serving principal, Dr. Dan Zoeller, plans to retire in June of 2026, after nearly 35 years of service to the boys’ school as a teacher, coach and administrator.

“Dr. Zoeller has been much more than a principal,” said James Torra, Trinity’s president, in a press release. “His impact on our school and the community is immeasurable, and it will be felt for generations. The Trinity community has been blessed by his vision and leadership.”

Zoeller began his career at Trinity in 1991 as a coach and teacher of English, creative writing, religion and film studies. He was named activities director in 2000 and developed Trinity’s House System in that role after participating in a Fulbright Exchange in Great Britain. The system became a model for schools across the country.

He was named principal in 2004, and in 2012, he implemented the school’s block schedule — similar to a college schedule. The press release said the schedule increased academic rigor, provides more time for hands-on project learning and expanded elective opportunities.

“Dr. Zoeller’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in strengthening Trinity’s academic excellence, student-centered culture, and national reputation for innovation,” the release said. “Serving as principal since 2004, he leaves behind a powerful legacy of educational leadership grounded in faith, character, and commitment to student success.”

Zoeller is the sixth principal of Trinity, which was established in 1953 and currently enrolls 1,200 students.

The search for a new principal, who would start July 1, 2026, is underway.