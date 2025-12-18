Letter from the Archbishop — Annual Catholic Charities collection set for Dec. 27 & 28

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On Dec. 27 and 28, our parishes will take up the annual Catholic Charities collection in support of the ministries helping to meet the needs of individuals and families in the 24 counties of our archdiocese. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s greatest gift to us, let us imitate God’s love for us through acts of charity to those in need.

Catholic Charities of Louisville serves people in need, especially the poor and oppressed, regardless of religious affiliation. And while Catholics throughout the archdiocese participate in a variety of individual and parish-based charitable efforts, we reach more people through the splendid work of Catholic Charities as it serves on behalf of the faithful.

Catholic Charities addresses hunger with programs like the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, the Sister Visitor Center, and the Common Earth Gardens. The number of people facing food insecurity has increased, and Catholic Charities is working to provide help, create hope, and uphold human dignity. Furthermore, the agency assists families with rent and utilities, advocates for residents of long-term facilities, supports survivors of human trafficking across the state, and provides refugee and immigration legal services. Last year, the agency served nearly 80,000 people.

Catholic Charities of Louisville embodies the social mission of the Catholic Church in the archdiocese. Please consider giving generously to support this mission, knowing that your gifts will tangibly share the love of Christ and minister to people who need the care of those around them.

Please know that you and your families are in my prayers, as I ask God’s blessing on each of you during this holy time of year. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville