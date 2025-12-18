Community Calendar — Dec, 18, 2025

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Mass for Youth and Young Adult Servers will be held Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Ascension Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr. The Mass, open to youth and young adult altar servers and their families, will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. A light reception will follow. Registration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/5n6m2t9p.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Jan. 3 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Gospel, homily and sacred music.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

St. William Church, 1226 W. Oak St., will host a New Year’s Day Interfaith Service for the World Day of Peace on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion, will be held in-person and via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, email drepunggomangcompassion@gmail.com or call 614-5616.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Dr. Mary Beth Bowling will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

RETREATS

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host a retreat titled “Anchored in Hope” on Jan. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The facilitator is Karen Purnell. The cost is $20, which includes lunch. The registration deadline is Jan. 12. For more information or to register, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com or 969-3332 ext. 106. Catechist credit is available.

St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana will host a reduced-rate young adult retreat Jan 9 to 11. The retreat, open to adults ages 18-35, is $50 for a single room or $100 for a double room, which includes two nights of lodging and all meals. The retreats are unstructured, but opportunities for adoration, confession, Mass, and spiritual direction are offered. To register, visit www.saintmeinrad.org/retreats/young-adult-retreats.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 14 and the topic is “The Thing About Compassion.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE & THERE

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host Rouler, its biggest fundraiser, on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave. The evening will include live music, casino-style gaming, Cajun food, a silent auction and an open bar. Tickets are $100 and available at cclou.org/mardigras.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, will host a New Year’s Eve dance featuring The Checkmates on Dec. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and include free snacks, a complimentary champagne toast and a cash bar. Contact Sharon Breit at 386-3282 for tickets.

The Priest Variety Show will be held Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road. The show, which benefits the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund, will feature music, comedy acts and an art exhibit. A limited number of tickets are still available for $40 at cur8.com/24694/project/133352.

St. Simon and Jude Church’s Women’s Club will host a paint party on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. in the gym, located at 4335 Hazelwood Avenue. The cost is $15, which includes all supplies. To register, call Mary Ann Meredith at 572-4461. All are welcome.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Community will host Susan VonHoven on flute and Vernon Cherrix on piano on Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Assumption High School will host a blood drive Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its athletic complex. 4500 Champions Trace Lane. The drive is in honor of Kaitlyn Clements. Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.