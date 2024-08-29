Community Ministries Day set for Sept. 5

The Association of Community Ministries will host events in early September to support the work of its members, 13 Louisville-based community ministries — including Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center and others that are supported by area churches.

On Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the ministries will open their doors for a food drive to help stock their pantries, according to a news release from the association.

As individuals drop off items, such as canned goods and diapers, they are invited to snap a photo of themselves with the ministry visible in the background. The photo may be entered into Dawn Gee’s “Gatlinburg Getaway” giveaway. Photos should be sent with the individual’s name and number to acmlouisville@gmail.com by Sept. 5.

On Sept. 8, the association will host TogetherFest with Dawn Gee from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ice House, 226 East Washington St. General admission is $20 for those 12 and older. VIP tickets are $50. The festival will include live music, food and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the ministries.

The association’s members have worked together for more than 35 years, connecting neighbors in need with resources during times of crisis, according to the release.