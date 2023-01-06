Knights donate more than $30,000 to various charities

The Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 held its annual Sausage Cook Dec. 10.

The breakfast event, attended by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, is meant to “show appreciation to our members and clergy for their combined efforts throughout the year to make a difference in the lives of those most in need in our community,” said Jim Donahue in an announcement from the council.

Donahue, who serves as the council’s program director, said Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz attended the annual breakfast and members of the council are “pleased to have Archbishop Fabre carry on this tradition.”

During 2022, the Knights held this and various other fundraising events, including a Tootsie Roll Drive. The proceeds from these events and from other donations benefited several nonprofits, said the announcement.

At the breakfast, the council presented a check for $7,000 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Nelson County. The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth received $3,000 to purchase heaters and other supplies for those affected by natural disasters in Eastern Kentucky.

Proceeds from the Tootsie Roll Drive, a total of $3,562, were donated to the Guthrie Opportunity Center, which provides life-skills training and employment opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Overall, the council donated more than $31,000 to various charities last year, according to the announcement.