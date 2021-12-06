Just Creations, a fair-trade store located at 2722 Frankfort Ave., will host Holiday Shopping events from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13-18 to benefit the Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

Just Creations offers a variety of products — including jewelry, clothing, pet accessories and home decor — made by artisans and farmers from 40 countries. A percentage from the sale of these items will benefit the CEC. Shoppers are asked to mention the center as they pay for items.

According to an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry, Just Creations “is not an ordinary store.”

“It is a fair-trade nonprofit that provides marketing assistance to low-income artisans and farmers throughout the developing world. The sale of these products helps to provide a fair wage for the artisans and enables them to pay for food, education, health care and housing,” the office said.

Just Creations’ sales will benefit a variety of organizations throughout December. For a full schedule, visit justcreations.org/. For more information, contact the CEC at 776-0262 or Just Creations at 897-7319.