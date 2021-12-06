A Lilly Endowment initiative has offered grants to two seminaries attended by Archdiocese of Louisville seminarians.

St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., and St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Baltimore have received grants from Lilly Endowment’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative. The three-phase initiative is designed to help theological schools in the United States and Canada “prioritize and respond to their most pressing challenges as they prepare pastoral leaders for Christian congregations both now and into the future,” according to press releases from the abbey and seminary.

St. Meinrad Archabbey, home to St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, received a grant of nearly $1 million. St. Meinrad will use the grant to create an Office for Hispanic and Latino Ministry within its recently developed Center for Youth and Young Adult Evangelization. It will “develop programs to form pastors, deacons, and laity to minister more effectively” to Hispanic and Latino youth, a press release from St. Meinrad said.

St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Baltimore, has received a grant of $1 million to design and implement St. Mary’s Institute for Pastoral Leadership. The Institute’s mission will be to strengthen St. Mary’s leadership in forming pastors equipped to minister collaboratively with lay ministers and parish leaders “to address the spiritual and pastoral needs of those served through the wide variety of ministries and outreach programs in Catholic parishes,” according to a release from St. Mary’s.