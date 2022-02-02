COX’S CREEK, Ky. — Sixty-one men and women religious were honored during a Mass celebrating World Day for Consecrated Life Jan. 30 at St. Gregory Church in Cox’s Creek, Ky.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz celebrated the Mass for those marking jubilees of 25 to 80 years.

He prayed for an increase in vocations and called those in attendance to “join the entire world in celebrating our men and women religious.”

His homily focused on three words: listen, live and gifts.

“The seed of vocation comes by listening,” the archbishop said. “Everyone of us has a calling, but we must listen.”

He said we all must try to live as Christ lived and that the gifts of religious life are given so we might serve others better.

None of the jubilarians were able to attend Mass in person, but many watched online. The archbishop thanked the sisters and brothers who attended virtually through the “miracle of livestreaming.”

Sister Mary Martha Staarman and Sister Rita Joseph Jarrell, both Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, attended to represent those who couldn’t attend, according to Sister Jarrell.

Five Dominican Sisters of St. Cecelia visited from their home parish, St. James in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Sister Marie Hannah Seiler said the sisters attended Mass to celebrate consecrated life.

“It’s a life of union with God and service to his people,” she said.

Women and men religious celebrating jubilees of 25, 50, 60, 70, 75 and 80 years were recognized during Mass. They are: