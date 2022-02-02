Catholic Charities of Louisville’s biggest fundraiser, Rouler, will be on Fat Tuesday, March 1, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

The evening’s activities will include live music, authentic Cajun food, an open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles.

Proceeds from the Rouler fundraiser will support all 10 of Catholic Charities’ programs. A presentation during the evening will focus on the agency’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman program.

According to Catholic Charities’ website, “the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program strengthens the voices of those in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, accompanying and supporting them while providing the tools to advocate for themselves by educating them on their rights.”

These services are provided at no cost to residents across 15 counties thanks to the assistance of trained volunteers.

Ellen Hauber, director of development and communication, said focusing on the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program after two years of a pandemic seemed timely. She noted that the program helps both old and young people in assisted living, which many people don’t realize is an option.

“We can be a resource for families talking about long-term care for their loved ones,” Hauber said.

This year, Catholic Charities hopes to have 600 people attend Rouler.

Tickets are $80 per person and are available online at cclou.org/rouler.