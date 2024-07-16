Jail ministry training set for Aug. 3 at St. Albert the Great

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Family and Life Ministries will offer an Incarceration Ministries Training Event for individuals interested in ministering to men and women behind bars.
The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive.
The training will include the following topics:
- Overview of prison ministry
- Overview of jail ministry
- Awareness of addictive behaviors
- Cultural and racial diversity
- Praying with others
- How to lead a Communion Service
The event is free, and a working lunch will be provided. To register, contact Stephanie Sanchez in the Office of Family and Life Ministries at 471-2129 or ssanchez@archlou.org.