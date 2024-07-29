Initiative offers automatic admission to Bellarmine

Bellarmine University has introduced a new initiative called “Bellarmine Direct” that will give automatic admission to some high school graduates.

“Bellarmine Direct” will allow students from public and non-public high schools — who’ve earned at least a 2.75 grade point average — to use a streamlined admission process online that takes less than five minutes to complete, according to a press release from the school. The students will gain automatic admission and be given a minimum scholarship of $18,000 once Bellarmine receives their transcript, the release said.

Dr. Susan M. Donovan, Bellarmine’s president, said the initiative is meant to reduce barriers in the college admission process, and help students earn a degree that can lead to career success.

“In recent years, we have found very clearly that students who earn at least a 2.75 GPA from Louisville high schools perform very well at Bellarmine, and we know that 70% of students who graduate from Bellarmine stay in Louisville and contribute to the local economy through the workforce,” Donovan said. “A Bellarmine degree is a path to unrivaled outcomes, and our commitment to Louisville through Bellarmine Direct is to help more qualified local students see how this path to success through Bellarmine is viable for them by reducing barriers in the college admissions process.”

Archdiocese of Louisville high schools have agreed to partner with Bellarmine to ensure the university promptly receives academic transcripts, according to the release. School counselors will also be encouraged to nominate students for direct admission.

Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, said, “Bellarmine and the archdiocesan schools have a long history of partnership in embracing the values and benefits of a Catholic education, and Bellarmine Direct offers our graduating students the opportunity to continue to benefit from a Catholic education while remaining connected to the archdiocese.”