How to celebrate the feast of St. Joan of Arc

Madeline Thomas, a fourth-grader at Ascension School, depicted St. Joan of Arc in this drawing. (Art by Madeline Thomas)

Feast day: May 30

St. Joan of Arc was the youngest of five children. She lived in France and was born in the middle of a long war between France and England.

Joan received visions from several saints — St. Michael the Archangel, St. Catherine of Alexandria and St. Margaret of Antioch. In one vision, she was told to lead the French army. She was just a young peasant girl and had no military training!

France was not doing well in battle. Joan tried to meet with the king several times to tell him about her visions, but he refused to meet with her. Finally, she was given a meeting with the king, who gave her a horse and armor and sent her to the army.

Marlee Goranflo, a fourth-grader at Ascension School, depicted St. Joan of Arc in this drawing. (Art by Marlee Goranflo)

She held a banner during the battles, inspiring the French soldiers. The French began to do better in the war once she arrived.

However, during one battle, she was captured. She tried to escape several times, but failed.

She was killed by fire when she was 19 years old. That was in the year 1431. Almost 500 years later, in 1920, Joan was declared a saint.

To celebrate the feast day of St. Joan of Arc, you can help your family cook a French-inspired meal or, with help from a parent, enjoy a family bonfire with fire-roasted marshmallows.