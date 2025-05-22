As food insecurity rates increase, local food pantries see a growing need

C.J. Taylor, a junior at Trinity High School, laughed with a client at the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry Oct. 23, 2024. (Record File Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre encouraged Catholics to help people experiencing hunger after a press conference last week highlighted increasing need in Kentucky.

“Providing food to the hungry is one of the corporal works of mercy,” said Archbishop Fabre in a May 15 statement. “Providing food to the hungry is one of the most basic recognitions of their human dignity.”

He and other local faith leaders attended a May 14 press conference organized by Dare to Care to call attention to the findings of Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap. The study found a 48% increase in food insecurity in Kentuckiana in the last two years.

“With the challenges that people are facing regarding food insecurity, and the increasing reliance of more people on our food pantries, we must respond to the very best of our ability to this basic need of our brothers and sisters who are hungry,” said Archbishop Fabre in the statement.

Local food pantries report seeing the increased need in the communities they serve.

“Dare to Care and its partners are absolutely feeling the strain as demand for food assistance continues to rise,” said Alexus Richardson, director of communications for Dare to Care, via email. She said food pantries are seeing an increase in need overall and an increase in people seeking assistance for the first time.

Among Dare to Care’s partners are food pantries operated by the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Myya Little, community outreach coordinator of the Catholic Enrichment Center, noticed an uptick in people using the center’s Greeley Food Pantry within the last few months, she said in a recent interview. The pantry, located in the enrichment center at 3146 West Broadway, operates through a partnership with Dare to Care.

“We were getting 70 to 80 people, but now it’s like 100,” said Little. “People that may not have come, say in 2020, they’re here now. They’re putting their pride aside for survival.”

Some clients have told her that the recent increase in food prices is unmanageable, added Little. “There’s no increase in your pay, but your price of food is increasing.”

Catholic Charities of Louisville, which offers two food pantries in Louisville, has “been seeing a significant increase” in the last five years, said Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities operates the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry at 2235 West Market Street and the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, which opened in 2021, on the campus of Holy Name Church, 2914 South Third Street, near Churchill Downs.

“People are paying more at the gas pump. They’re paying more in rent. Their utility bills are increasing,” noted DeJaco Crutcher in a recent interview. “There are no charitable organizations to help with gas in your car,” but there are resources in the community for food.

While families are struggling with their budgets, so are food pantries.

“We have a budgeted amount of money that we use to buy food for the shelves,” DeJaco Crutcher said. That budget “only goes so far, just like your personal grocery budget.”

Many local pantries rely on their partnership with Dare to Care for the food they distribute.

Dare to Care provides 25% of the food distributed by the Sister Visitor Center and nearly 75% of the food distributed by Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, according to Catholic Charities of Louisville. And Dare to Care provides almost all of the food distributed by the Greeley Food Pantry, said Little.

While Dare to Care’s partners feel the pinch, Dare to Care’s press release expressed concern about proposed federal budget cuts.

“This growing need combined with proposed federal funding cuts leaves Dare to Care concerned about its ability to keep up with an increased need and decreased support,” the release said.

Dare to Care is “not positioned to replace” federal programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides “nine meals for every one provided by a food bank” and “reduces food insecurity by about 30%,” the release said.

Dare to Care also said it relies on The Emergency Food Administration Program (TEFAP) for “more than 25% of the total food Dare to Care distributes.”

Cuts to these federal programs would be devastating, said Richardson.

Individuals can help local food pantries by contributing funds and food donations directly or through a parish food drive, said DeJaco Crutcher. The pantries also need more volunteers, especially those with the physical capacity to unload a truck and navigate stairs, she added.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry or Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry may contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to the Greeley Food Pantry may contact the Catholic Enrichment Center at cec@archlou.org or call 776-1962.