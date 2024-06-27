Flaget brotherhood supports Catholic education

People greeted one another at the Flaget Alumni Association luncheon at Assumption High School on June 23. Attendees heard from several speakers, including Chuck Horrell, president of the association; Dr. Rob Mullen, president of Trinity High School and Xaverian Brother Michael McCarthy. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

On June 23, the Flaget Alumni Association gathered more than 500 people for Mass at St. Raphael Church followed by a luncheon at Assumption High School to celebrate the legacy of Flaget High School 50 years after its closure.

Flaget alumni — Father Dennis Cousens and Father John Deatrick — and honorary Flaget alumnus Father Benedict J.F. Brown, celebrated the Mass. Attendees also heard from several speakers, including Chuck Horrell, president of the association; Dr. Rob Mullen, president of Trinity High School and Xavierian Brother Michael McCarthy.

Flaget High School was staffed by Xaverian Brothers and welcomed its first class in 1942. More than 4,200 students graduated before its closing in 1974.

Oscar Brohm, president-elect of the alumni association, and Horrell reminisced in a recent interview about the Flaget brotherhood, which they said was often evident in the school’s competitive and successful sports teams.

“I played quarterback on the football team and was president of the student council,” said Brohm. “I went on to play football at Louisville. Flaget was a close-knit school.”

Horrell, who played many sports at Flaget, including football, said, “Sports drew us together. But Flaget was more than just a sports development program.”

Flaget students, Horrell explained, were taught to have pride in their school and be generous in service. This combination of school spirit and service led to the formation in 1995 of the Flaget Alumni Association, which includes approximately 800 active alumni members, he said.

Karl Schmitt gave the welcome address and served as the master of ceremonies for the celebration June 23. Schmitt, who coordinated the celebration, said that the Flaget Alumni Association and its philanthropy have allowed graduates to “look back and remember the past, but also look forward,” in a recent interview. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The association exists for a dual mission of philanthropy and camaraderie. It has donated more than $1.3 million to charity, primarily focusing on Catholic secondary education, Horrell said.

Karl Schmitt, who coordinated the celebration, said that the association and its philanthropy have allowed graduates to “look back and remember the past, but also look forward.”

The alumni association expects to continue operating as it grows the endowment, which “currently stands at $1.4 million, and will increase to $2.4 million over the next 20 years,” Horrell said.

Non-alumni, encouraged by the cause, have contributed to the fund as well, he said.

The endowment, under the direction of the Louisville Community Foundation, is expected to support Catholic education in perpetuity.

In addition to supporting Catholic education, the association is looking forward to the reopening of the Flaget Museum this fall. Previously housed at St. Xavier High School for two decades, the museum is moving to a 900-square-foot space located in the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive.

The Flaget Field, located at 45th St. and Greenwood Ave., will continue to host the Flaget Rams youth football program, operated by Louisville Metro Parks.For more information about the Flaget Alumni Association, contact Bob Ullrich at bobullirch47@gmail.com or Karl Schmitt Jr. at 262-2807.