Youth Focus

Holy Trinity students take
part in day of service

Holy Trinity seventh-graders cleaned a park bench at the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana during a day of service in late April. (Photo Special to The Record)

Holy Trinity School seventh- and eighth-graders, administrators, middle school and special area teachers took part in a day of service at the end of April.

Seventh-grade students donated their time at the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana, Catholic Charities’ Sister Visitor Center and the Golden Arrow Center. They did a variety of projects, including baking desserts for residents, picking up trash and cleaning up outdoors and sorting and stocking donations.

The eighth-grade class volunteered at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, where they worked outdoors picking up leaves, spreading mulch and planting flowers. They also helped organize the food pantry, sort and bag toiletries and prepare lunch for those served by the agency’s Open Hand Kitchen.

Holy Trinity eighth-graders organized the pantry at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul during a day of service late last month. (Photo Special to The Record)

