Holy Trinity School seventh- and eighth-graders, administrators, middle school and special area teachers took part in a day of service at the end of April.

Seventh-grade students donated their time at the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana, Catholic Charities’ Sister Visitor Center and the Golden Arrow Center. They did a variety of projects, including baking desserts for residents, picking up trash and cleaning up outdoors and sorting and stocking donations.

The eighth-grade class volunteered at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, where they worked outdoors picking up leaves, spreading mulch and planting flowers. They also helped organize the food pantry, sort and bag toiletries and prepare lunch for those served by the agency’s Open Hand Kitchen.