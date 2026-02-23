Holy Trinity Clifton earns literacy accreditation from Orton-Gillingham

Holy Trinity School Clifton, 2117 Payne Street, has received accreditation for its literacy instruction program from the Orton-Gillingham Academy, which promotes a structured approach to teaching literacy skills to students with language-based disabilities, such as dyslexia.

“This special honor comes after a rigorous five-year process to ensure all teachers and administrators are trained in the Orton-Gillingham approach,” said a press release from the Archdiocese of Louisville. “Holy Trinity Clifton specializes in serving students with language-based learning differences, including dyslexia, dysgraphia, and ADHD.

“Since opening in 2019, the school has worked under the direction of an OGA Fellow, following the rigorous standards set forth by the academy to provide literacy instruction based on the Orton-Gillingham Approach,” the release said.

Holy Trinity currently has 84 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The school “provides a structured, individualized learning environment designed to support students with specific learning differences while reinforcing Catholic values,” the release said.

The school plans to hold a special celebration of the accreditation on March 27.