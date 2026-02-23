Ursulines to host documentary screening for Catholic Sisters Week

In celebration of Sisters Week and International Women’s Day, the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will host a screening of the documentary “In the Company of Change,” by Morgan Atkinson, on March 8.

“The film explores 60+ years of change in the Ursulines’ congregational life,” according to an announcement from the Ursulines. The screening begins at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the filmmaker and light refreshments. Seating is limited, to reserve a seat, call Karen Heilers at 896-3924 or visit shorturl.at/x9NJZ.