St. Mary Academy students learn about adaptive sports, try wheelchair basketball

Speaker and wheelchair demonstrator, Hannah Johnson spoke with second graders, including Patrick Leonards, a student who uses a wheelchair. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Mary Academy students practiced navigating the basketball court in wheelchairs as Paralympian Jaime Mazzi watched. (Photo Special to The Record)

Skool Aid speaker and Team USA Paralympian Jaime Mazzi, dribbled toward the basket, as Hannah Johnson and St. Mary student Mason Kreimborg followed. (Photo Special to The Record)

Fifth-grade teacher Stefanie Salandanan, left, and fifth grader Audrey Johnson practiced their wheelchair basketball skills. (Photo Special to The Record)

As Team USA Paralympian Jaime Mazzi dribbled down the court, students gathered in St. Mary Academy’s gym learned about adaptive sports and the importance of a positive mindset on Feb. 18.

Mazzi, who competed on Team USA at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing, was one of several speakers who also demonstrated an adaptive sport — wheelchair basketball — for the students. Students had the opportunity to try the sport themselves during the enrichment program provided by Skool Aid.

“Students not only learned the skills and strategy behind wheelchair basketball, but they also gained a deeper understanding of the challenges and strengths of athletes to compete in adaptive sports,” said an announcement from the school about the program.

“Our guests shared a message with students about their ability to choose their mindset, that we have control of our influence on others, and how being kind and inclusive will return to us in our lives,” it said.