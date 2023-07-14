Holy Spirit students aid refugee family

Holy Spirit School students listened to a presentation during a refugee simulation program organized by Catholic Charities last school year. The students held two fundraisers to help furnish an apartment for a family resettled by Catholic Charities. (Photo Special to The Record)

Over the last year, Holy Spirit School sixth through eighth-grade students collected $2,500 to help furnish an apartment for a refugee family resettled by Catholic Charities of Louisville.

Students, led by religion teacher Liesl Minneci, held a car wash in September 2022 and a Hoops for Hope basketball free throw challenge in March to raise funds.

“We are blessed with a great middle school student body and families eager to serve others,” said Minneci.

According to an announcement from the school, the fundraisers were a “great complement” to what the students have been learning during the school year. The students participated in Catholic Charities’ refugee simulation program in March and were able to experience the challenges faced by refugee families, according to the announcement.

The students presented a check to Catholic Charities during a school Mass in the spring. They have already planned to hold their second annual car wash for charity Sept. 9.