Students at Holy Spirit School made thank you cards for a group of veterans of WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War last month. The group of veterans was flown to Washington, D.C., by Honor Flight Bluegrass, a local non-profit whose mission is to fly veterans to Washington to visit war memorials and to reflect upon their service, sacrifices and memories, according to the group’s website.

The cards were delivered prior to the veterans’ flight.