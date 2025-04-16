High-school youth invited to attend National Catholic Youth Conference 

Attendees pray Nov. 16, 2024, during the National Catholic Youth Conference in Long Beach, Calif. More than 3,000 young people attended the Nov. 14-16 event. (OSV News photo/Victor Aleman, Angelus News)

The Archdiocese of Louisville is inviting high-school-age Catholics to attend the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) 2025. The three-day conference will be held November 20-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., and will include Catholic speakers, Mass, reconciliation, adoration, concerts and exhibits.

All parish and school groups must register through the Archdiocese of Louisville delegation to attend. Youth must be in high school during the 2025-2026 school year. Chaperones, young adult assistants, priests, deacons and seminarians are also invited to attend.

The early-bird cost is $500. Rates will increase on April 29. Registration includes a conference pass, lodging and transportation. Participants will stay in the Omni Severin Hotel in Indianapolis and travel via coach buses.



For more information about the conference, visit ncyc.us. To register, contact Jonna O’Bryan, coordinator for the Archdiocese of Louisville NCYC Delegation, at 812-449-6560 or at ncyc@archlou.org, or visit www.archlou.org/youth/.