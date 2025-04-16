Archbishop Fabre encourages crowd to renew wonder, increase trust during annual Chrism Mass

Dozens of clergy processed into the Cathedral of the Assumption on April 15 for the annual Chrism Mass. Representatives of archdiocesan parishes — including priests, deacons, consecrated religious and laity — gathered for the special liturgy to witness the consecration of the sacred chrism, the blessing of the oil of the sick and the oil of catechumens and the renewal of priestly promises. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Deacon Dean Sears of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., accompanied by two pontifical servers, carried the oil of the sick in a procession at the Chrism Mass on April 15. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Archbishop Fabre blessed the oil of the catechumens during the Chrism Mass. He was assisted by Thanh Phan, a seminarian of the archdiocese. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Archbishop Fabre consecrated the sacred chrism during the Chrism Mass. He was assisted by Thanh Phan, a seminarian of the archdiocese, and Deacon Denny Nash of St. Raphael Church. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Deacons of the Archdiocese of Louisville participated in the Chrism Mass. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Dozens of clergy concelebrated the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption on April 15. After the homily, the priests publicly renewed their priestly promises. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Congregants knelt in prayer during the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption on April 15. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The oil of the catechumens, sacred chrism and oil of the sick are pictured during the recessional of the Chrism Mass on April 15. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

As hundreds of Catholics filled every seat and spilled into the aisles at the annual Chrism Mass April 15, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre encouraged the congregation to renew their wonder and increase their trust.

“Whether tonight marks your first Chrism Mass or you are a seasoned veteran who has attended before, we can stand in awe at all that God is doing during this special Mass,” he said during his homily.

Representatives of archdiocesan parishes — including priests, deacons, consecrated religious and laity — gathered at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville for the special liturgy to witness the consecration of the sacred chrism, the blessing of the oil of the sick and the oil of catechumens and the renewal of priestly promises.

‘Let us not forget the profound impact these oils can have on the lives of the faithful.’ — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

“When you see the oils blessed this evening, recognize them for what they truly are — vessels of divine grace,” he told the participants. “Let us not forget the profound impact these oils can have on the lives of the faithful.

“Trust in God’s power through them and understand and believe that God is at work,” he added.

Acknowledging the priests in attendance as “brother priests, sons, coworkers and friends,” Archbishop Fabre expressed his gratitude for their lives of service and advised them to guard against the danger of familiarity in their priesthood.

“As we embody Christ, celebrate the sacraments and sacrifice for God’s people, we may begin to feel that this priestly service is routine,” he said.

But, “we must not let our hearts become dulled,” he told them, adding, “these mysteries are so profound that even angels gaze upon them with awe.

“I urge you, my dear brothers, to allow the Lord to renew the awe we felt on the day of our priestly ordination.”