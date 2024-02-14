High school students named Father Morgan scholars

Nine seniors — one from each of the Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville — were recently named Father John H. Morgan Scholars. Recipients of the scholarship, sponsored by the Catholic Education Foundation, will be recognized at the March 5 Salute to Catholic School Alumni Dinner.

The students will each receive a $10,000 grant to the college of their choice.

The late Father Morgan, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, established a charitable trust to provide a college scholarship to a qualifying senior from each of the Catholic high schools in the archdiocese.

Scholarship recipients have chosen to study law, medicine, religion, science or education. Their selection was also based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership and service.

The 2024 recipients are:

Assumption High School: Mattie Rose Whitworth

Bethlehem High School: John Teagan Adams

DeSales High School: Jahari Marshonne Jackson

Holy Cross High School: Kenzie Ann Trusty

Mercy Academy: Sydney Rose McDill

Presentation Academy: Madison Gabrielle Powell

Sacred Heart Academy: Isabel Joanne Gonzalez

St. Xavier High School: Grant Christian Wilson

Trinity High School: Landan Charles Eirk

This year’s Salute dinner, which raises money to provide Catholic school tuition assistance, will be March 5 at the Galt House Hotel. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit ceflou.org and click on “Events” or call 585-2747.