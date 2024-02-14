Dominican Sister Barbara Fava, a teacher, dies at 87

Dominican Sister of Peace Barbara Ann Fava

Dominican Sister of Peace Barbara Ann Fava died Feb. 8 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 87 and had been a Dominican for 63 years.

Sister Fava, a native of Greenville, Miss., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, West Virginia, Illinois and Mississippi.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., and St. Catharine Academy in St. Catharine, Ky. She also served as an instructor at St. Catharine College.

Sister Fava served her community as the Dominican coordinator at Sansbury Care Center from 2002-2012. In 2013 she moved to South Carolina where she served on the staff of the Springbank Retreat Center in Kingstree from 2013-2022.

Early this year, she moved to Sansbury Care where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by two sisters, Annette Willis of Lynn, Mass., and Paula Fava of Brandon, Miss., several nieces and nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in Sansbury Care Center Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 followed by burial in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098. A donation may also be made securely online at www.oppeace.org.