The University of Louisville and Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville will host a lecture on immigration by Abby Córdova as part of its Hesburgh Lecture Series.

The lecture will be presented Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. in UofL’s Ekstrom Library, 2215 S. Third St., in Room W104.

Córdova is a professor at the University of Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs. She will discuss “Reducing anti-immigrant sentiment and increasing demands for justice in Mexico.”