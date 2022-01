In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, is hosting “The Call to Action: Grief to Growth” on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. Parishioner Dr. Renee Sartin and a special guest will remember those who have been wounded or killed by gun violence in Louisville. They will also discuss social injustice, racial discrimination and the grieving process. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocol including wearing a mask and social distancing will be followed.