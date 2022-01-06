St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky. will host a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19. Check-in will begin at 8:45 a.m. in the church’s Parish Hall.

Judy Ribar, director of retreats at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will lead the retreat. The day will include presentations and opportunities for adoration, prayer, fellowship, journaling and yoga.

The cost is $30 and includes lunch and a continental breakfast. Participants are asked to bring a reusable water bottle, a towel or a yoga mat if they wish to take part in the yoga session. Six hours of catechist credit will be available in spiritual formation.

For more information or to register, call Paula Silliman in the parish office at 538-4933, ext. 22 or send contact information to Paula Silliman, St. Francis Xavier Church, 155 Stringer Lane, Mount Washington, Ky., 40047-7354.