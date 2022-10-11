Grassroots ministry to hold forum on criminal justice reform

The Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum will host a session Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Emerging Technology Center in Paducah, Ky.

The forum will feature a panel that includes legislators, criminal justice professionals and formerly incarcerated individuals and their family members. The conversation will “focus on what is working and what needs to change” in the state and local criminal justice systems, according to a press from KCJF.

The KCJF is a grassroots ministry founded by Deacon Keith McKenzie, who serves at St. Augustine Church. Its mission is to work for criminal justice reform at the state and local levels. The KCJF partners with other groups, including the Catholic Conference of Kentucky, which represents the commonwealth’s bishops on matters of public policy.

To register for the free event, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8be783.

For more information, call 541-9051 or email Deacon McKenzie at Kentuckycriminaljusticeforum@gmail.com or visit Kentuckycjf.org.