‘God loves you,’ Archbishop Fabre tells young adult Catholics

Kelli Reutman and Matthew Ginter knelt during the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Young Adult Mass Oct. 8 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Young Catholics provided music for the Young Adult Mass Oct. 8 in the choir loft of the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre greeted young adults after the Young Adult Mass Oct. 8 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

About 75 young Catholics attended a special Young Adult Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the Cathedral of the Assumption Oct. 8. The liturgy was followed by a Networking Fair in the undercroft. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Ellie Crawford, president of the area’s Young Catholic Professionals group, spoke to the congregation at the conclusion of a special Young Adult Mass celebrated Oct. 8. The group co-sponsored the Mass with the Archdiocese of Louisville and a Networking Fair that followed. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Father Anthony Cecil, director of the archdiocese’s Office of Youth and Young Adults, spoke to the congregation at the conclusion of the Young Adult Mass Oct. 8. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Representatives of local organizations, right, spoke to young adults about their work during the Networking Fair that followed the Young Adult Mass. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

You are loved deeply and unconditionally, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre told about 75 young adults gathered for a special Mass Oct. 8 at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

“God loves you and me deeply and unconditionally,” said Archbishop Fabre during the homily. “When I pray in that relationship, I’m not just talking to myself. I’m talking to a good father who listens and is always at work in my life. Even if it’s not in a way I can see … or a way that I think is best, God is always at work in my life.”

At every Mass, he noted, “before we pray the Our Father, the priest says, what? ‘We dare to say. We dare to say, Our Father.’ We dare to claim an intimate relationship with God.”

He noted that Jesus modeled an intimate relationship with God, and the apostles were astounded by that intimacy.

“Jesus came to bring us directly into relationship with God, to welcome us into the relationship that he, Jesus, has with the Father,” the archbishop said.

“So yes, with all our sins; yes, with all of our imperfections; yes, with all the mess of our lives; yes, with all of our questions; yes, whether we have nurtured our relationship with God or ignored it altogether; yes, we nonetheless dare to call on God as the Father, a father who loves us deeply and unconditionally.”

“It was wonderful to have this opportunity to come together as a community, specifically as young people. There was a beauty there, of finding unity in the Eucharist.” — Father Anthony Cecil, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adults

“We know that he hears, we know that he strengthens, we know that he heals and we know that in his own providence, he responds,” Archbishop Fabre told the congregation.

The evening liturgy was organized by the Louisville area Young Catholic Professionals group and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office for Youth and Young Adults.

Father Anthony Cecil, director of the office, said the archbishop’s message was important for today’s Catholics, particularly young adults, when much of society is polarized and isolated.

“At a time when people feel divided, feel isolated — and young adults are at a time when they are figuring things out — to see a body of people who share a very fundamental thing in common can help you feel less isolated,” said Father Cecil.

“It was a good turnout,” he said. “It was wonderful to have this opportunity to come together as a community, specifically as young people. There was a beauty there, of finding unity in the Eucharist.”

Father Cecil said he encourages all young adult Catholics to find a group like Young Catholic Professionals.

“Take the risk to show up to something; bring a friend, even if they’re not Catholic,” he said. “One of the things we do is gravitate to the people we know. I’m socially awkward. But put yourself out there and shake hands with someone you don’t know at one of these events.

“It’s an opportunity to let God influence our lives when we take the risk and take advantage of these opportunities,” he said. “We could meet our best friend, our spouse. Human beings are not designed to live in isolation. There are so many things that are seeking to divide us. It’s so great to come together to celebrate the Eucharist and form relationships we need as human beings.”

Father Cecil, who started working in the Office for Youth and Young Adults in July, said he hopes to support groups like Young Catholic Professionals and help support parish and deanery efforts to minister with young adults.

Young Catholic Professionals holds monthly gatherings — from prayer opportunities to cocktail hours and speakers.

After the Mass, worshippers gathered in the undercroft for a Networking Fair, where they had pizza, beer and fellowship. Local parishes, schools and other organizations set up tables to connect with the young adults.

During the fair, Kelli Reutman, a young adult who attends YCP events periodically, said she appreciated the Mass and that the young adult group is welcoming to all.

“There are so many different people — it feels like a place everyone can come,” she said, noting that she tells people who move to Louisville, “ ‘It’s where you’ll find your friends.’ ”

Visit the group’s website, www.youngcatholicprofessionals.org/chapter/louisville, for more information.