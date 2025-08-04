Lay Ministry assembly draws church workers from around the archdiocese

Lay ecclesial ministers from Archdiocese of Louisville parishes and offices gathered for prayer and reflection at St. Meinrad Archabbey during the Archdiocese of Louisville Lay Ecclesial Assembly July 28-30. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

A variety of staff from parishes and archdiocesan agencies prayed, learned and reflected together at St. Meinrad Archabbey July 28 to 30 during the biannual Archdiocese of Louisville Lay Ecclesial Assembly.

Guided by the theme “Sharing the Kingdom of God: Listening with the Holy Spirit,” 87 lay ministers reflected on Scripture and their ministry, attended Mass and adoration, networked with one another and heard from Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who reminded them to “radiate the presence of Christ” in their ministry.

Lay ecclesial ministers are professional lay women and men who support the work of the church. Among those who attended the assembly were ministers who provide pastoral care, people who lead formation and religious education, church business managers, liturgical musicians and other professionals who serve in parishes and agency offices.

Archbishop Fabre addressed the lay ministers on the final day of the assembly, offering his thanks for their work.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spoke to lay ecclesial ministers from Archdiocese of Louisville parishes and offices July 30 at St. Meinrad Archabbey. He spoke to them on the last day of their three-day assembly. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

He also asked them to remember what he called the “foundational aspect” of lay ecclesial ministry: “Our ongoing journey and relationship with Jesus Christ.”

That may seem like a “theological abstraction,” he said, then explained, “This relationship with the Lord must be an active and ongoing source, a dynamic reality for us from which everything we do flows.”

He noted that lay ministers need formation in four areas, which are also part of clergy formation:

Human formation, which involves strong character and interpersonal skills.

Spiritual formation, which entails nurturing a personal relationship with the Lord through such practices as prayer and the regular reception of the sacraments.

Intellectual formation, deepening knowledge of Catholic theology and philosophy and church teaching.

Pastoral formation, which involves developing the skills needed to meet the diverse needs of others.

He encouraged the ecclesial ministers to engage in ongoing formation in these areas and to always keep their relationship with Jesus Christ at the center of their lives.

This was the fourth such assembly hosted by the archdiocese. Organized by the Office of Continuing Education for Priests and Lay Ecclesial Ministers, the lay assemblies began in 2018 and have been held every other year, though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the schedule.

The assemblies are based on “Co-Workers in the Vineyard of the Lord,” a document issued in 2005 by the United States Conference of Catholic bishops as a guide for lay ecclesial ministry.

In addition to this ongoing formation for lay ministers, the archdiocese also hosts assemblies for priests and deacons each year.