Eight Catholic schools have new principals, presidents

Eight Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are beginning the school year with new leaders.
The schools and their new leaders are:
- Holy Trinity School, Jennifer Browning (Interim Principal)
- John Paul II Academy, Alan Huelsman (Interim Principal)
- Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, Andrea Peavler (Principal) and Meghan Weyland (Executive Director/President)
- St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., John Stith (Principal)
- St. Mary Academy, Jack Richards (Principal)
- St. Michael School, Alicia Conliffe (Principal)
- St. Xavier High School, Dr. Dan McCue (Principal)
- Trinity High School, James Torra (President)