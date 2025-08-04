Archdiocesan News

Eight Catholic schools have new principals, presidents

by

Eight Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are beginning the school year with new leaders.
The schools and their new leaders are:

  • Holy Trinity School, Jennifer Browning (Interim Principal)
  • John Paul II Academy, Alan Huelsman (Interim Principal)
  • Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, Andrea Peavler (Principal) and Meghan Weyland (Executive Director/President)
  • St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., John Stith (Principal)
  • St. Mary Academy, Jack Richards (Principal) 
  • St. Michael School, Alicia Conliffe (Principal)
  • St. Xavier High School, Dr. Dan McCue (Principal)
  • Trinity High School, James Torra (President)
Tags from the story
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Wedding Anniversary Mass is Oct. 20
A Mass of Thanksgiving for couples who will celebrate 30, 40, 50,...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *