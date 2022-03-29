Nearly 40 Girl Scouts were honored during Girl Scout Sunday, a religious awards ceremony March 6 that came just a week before the Girl Scouts USA celebrated its 110th birthday on March 12.
Father Troy Overton, chaplain of the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Committee on Scouting, presided at the service at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
Awards were presented to the following troops and parishes:
- The Spirit Alive Award for high school age Scouts was presented to Troop 469 of Epiphany Church and Troop 1919 of St. Michael Church.
- The Mary, The First Disciple Award for sixth through eighth graders was presented to Troop 1919 of St. Michael and Troop 2240 of St. Aloysius Church.
- The I Live My Faith Award for grades four and five was presented to Troop 191 of St. Bernadette Church, Troop 300 of St. Aloysius and Troop 1209 of St. Margaret Mary Church.
- The Family of God Award for second and third graders was presented to Troop 1789 of St. Margaret Mary.
- The God is Love Award for kindergarten and first graders was presented to Troop 300 of St. Aloysius, Troop 698 of St. Gabriel Church and Troop 4140 of St. Gabriel.