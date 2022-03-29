The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host its annual Senior Pre-Derby Extravaganza on April 19 at 11 a.m. in the Catholic Enrichment Center’s Thea Bowman Hall, 3146 West Broadway.

The event offers seniors an opportunity to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with such activities as stick horse races, a hat style show and contest, a luncheon, entertainment and door prizes.

The cost is $10. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, only 125 tickets will be sold and guests will be seated six to a table. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, will be sold at the Catholic Enrichment Center on April 4 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Masks are required. For more information, call the Catholic Enrichment Center at 776-0262.