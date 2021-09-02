Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum, will launch its first regional gathering for emerging leaders Oct. 22-24 at Saint Meinrad Seminary and school of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

The event is for both young women and those who are discovering new directions later in their lives. Women who are new to a leadership role or who may be discerning how to share their gifts in the church are invited to register for the event.

The weekend’s schedule includes presentations, opportunities for reflection and discernment on leadership, and a space for attendees to share their stories of leadership in the church.

Guest speakers will be Kerry Alys Robinson and Dr. C. Venessa White. Robinson is the executive partner for global and national initiatives at Leadership Roundtable. She is also director-elect of the Opus Prize Foundation.

Robinson has been an advisor and trustee for grantmaking foundations, family philanthropies and charitable nonprofit organizations since 1990. For information on the event, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher at Saint Meinrad at mschumacher@saintmeinrad.edu.