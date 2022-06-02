Five Ursuline Sisters of Louisville are celebrating jubilees this year, marking 40 to 80 years of religious life.

80 years

Sister Shirley Ann Simmons, a native of Heartwell, Neb., is celebrating 80 years as an Ursuline Sister. Sister Simmons ministered for 55 years as an educator in Kentucky, Maryland and Nebraska. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Boniface and Our Lady of Lourdes schools and served as principal at St. Elizabeth School. She served as principal for 25 years at St. Luke School in Ogallala, Neb.

After retiring from teaching, Sister Simmons served in parish ministry in Nebraska from 1999 to 2012. She also served her community as a volunteer in the archives and volunteered at United Crescent Hill Ministries. She currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

75 years

Sister Antonine Biven, a native of Louisville, is celebrating her 75th anniversary as an Ursuline sister. Sister Biven is a musician and taught music for 24 years in Kentucky, South Carolina and Mississippi. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Francis of Assisi, St. Helen, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Raphael and at Sacred Heart Model schools.

Sister Biven also served as pastoral associate at St. Mary Church in Maryville, Ky., as pastoral associate of music at St. Helen Church and director of music at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

She served on the Ursuline Sisters’ leadership team between 1976 and 1988. She ministered at Project Women and Marian Home. She currently serves in a ministry of presence and prayer.

70 years

Sister Loretta Guenther, a native of Louisville, is celebrating her 70th jubilee. Sister Guenther ministered as a house parent at St. Joseph Orphanage, now St. Joseph Children’s Home, for 36 years. She was honored in 2000 with the St. Joseph Ursuline Award for her service at the home. Sister Guenther also served as a cook in the cafeterias at St. Raphael School, St. Anthony School, Sacred Heart Academy and in the Ursuline Motherhouse’s infirmary kitchen. Sister Guenther now serves in a ministry of presence and prayer.

60 years

Sister Mary Jo Gramig, a native of Louisville, is celebrating 60 years of religious life. Sister Gramig ministers as an assistant teacher to young children in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program at St. Louis Bertrand Church. She also teaches at Sacred Heart Preschool. Sister Gramig serves her community on the Ursuline Social Concerns Committee and volunteers as a sacristan for the Motherhouse Chapel.

From 1995 to 2018, she served as director of the Family Religious Formation program at St. Frances of Rome Church. She previously taught at St. Rita, Holy Trinity, Sacred Heart Model and the Louisville Ursuline Montessori schools. She also taught religion at St. Therese and St. Helen schools and at Immaculate Conception School in La Grange, Ky.

40 years

Sister Agnes Coveney, a native of Chicago, is celebrating her 40th anniversary as an Ursuline Sister. Sister Coveney served her community as vice president of the leadership team from 2014 to 2020. She currently serves the leadership team as a councilor.

Sister Coveney ministered in health care in Kentucky, Iowa and Ohio. She served as a clinical dietician at Suburban Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital in Louisville. She earned a doctorate degree in health care ethics in 1997 from Loyola University in Chicago and ministered in Iowa and Ohio in roles that combined mission integration, ethics and outreach.

Sister Coveney has volunteered at United Crescent Hill Ministries, St. Frances of Rome Church, St. Vincent de Paul’s Open Hand Kitchen and as a tutor at Breckenridge Franklin Elementary School.

Congratulations for the jubilarians may be sent to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.