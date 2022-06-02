Anniversaries — June 2, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Charles “Squack” Jones, members of St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove, Ky., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary June 1. Mrs. Jones is the former Betty Rose Burch. The couple have three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Joseph and Mary Elaine Dickerson, members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 3. Mrs. Dickerson, the former Mary Elaine Ballard, has been an administrative assistant for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth for 16 years. Mr. Dickerson has been a criminal investigative auditor for 32 years. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.