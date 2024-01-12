Scripture and the life of the church will be highlighted in video series

The Sunday of the Word of God will be celebrated on Jan. 21. In observance, the U.S. bishops have created a video series on Scripture and the life of the church. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The Sunday of the Word of God, celebrated each year on the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time, will be celebrated this year on Jan. 21. To accompany Catholics in their observance, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will offer a series of video seminars on sacred Scripture and the church.

When he instituted the observance in 2019, Pope Francis wrote in his apostolic letter, “Aperuit illus,” “Devoting a specific Sunday of the liturgical year to the word of God can enable the Church to experience anew how the risen Lord opens up for us the treasury of his word and enables us to proclaim its unfathomable riches before the world.”

The “Sunday Seminar Series,” available in English and Spanish, will feature four videos with bishops and biblical scholars. The videos will be accompanied by questions for discussion and reflection. The topics and presenters are:

The Eucharist in Scripture with Bishop François Beyrouti, Eparchy of Newton, in English and Bishop Silvio Báez, Auxiliary Bishop of Managua, in Spanish.

Synodality and the Bible with Bishop Juan Miguel Betancourt, Auxiliary Bishop of Hartford, in English and Spanish.

The Psalms and Prayer with Dr. Andrew Davis, Boston College, in English and Dr. Maria Barga, University of Saint Mary of the Lake in Spanish.

The Gospel and Letters of John with Dr. Sherri Brown, Creighton University in English and Dr. Hugo Mendez, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in Spanish.

The videos, funded through a grant from the American Bible Society, will be available beginning on Jan. 19 at: https://catholic.bible/sunday-of-the-word-of-god/.