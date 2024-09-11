First responders embody spirit of ‘quiet saints,’ says Archbishop Fabre at Blue Mass

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre delivered the homily during the celebration of the Blue Mass Sept. 8 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the annual Blue Mass Sept. 8, telling first responders they embody “the spirit of quiet saints” whose service is a comfort and a gift.

The Blue Mass, celebrated at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville, gives thanks for the work of first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and employees of the Emergency Medical Services. It also pays tribute to those who lost their lives while serving.

Outside the cathedral on Sept. 8, a giant American flag suspended high above the ground fluttered softly in the breeze over South Fifth Street. Inside, those gathered stood solemnly as music from bagpipes filled the cathedral. Near the entrance, sets of hats and gloves representing the officers who have died in the line of duty rested atop red pillows next to a single-stem red rose — a solemn reminder of their ultimate sacrifice.

“Your dedication and sacrifice are a true comfort and gift to me and all our brothers and sisters living in the communities you watch over so carefully,” said Archbishop Fabre. “Embodying the spirit of quiet saints, you serve and protect us through your sacrifice.”

Archbishop Fabre told the first responders that they are a balm to the illness of “individualism” from which society suffers.

“With your service and concern for others, you call us all beyond selfishness to respect and remember our responsibility to one another and for one another,” he said.

The archbishop thanked the first responders and their families and prayed that through the intercession of St. Michael the Archangel — patron saint of first responders — they will be kept safe from harm as they serve the community.

Blue Masses are celebrated nationwide. The service dates to 1934 when the first such Mass was celebrated in Washington, D.C., according to the Cathedral of the Assumption, which organized the liturgy.

