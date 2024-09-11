Dominican Sister Ann Dominic Roach dies at 94

Dominican Sister of Peace Ann Dominic Roach

Dominican Sister of Peace Ann Dominic Roach died Sept. 8 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 94 and in her 74th year of religious life.

Sister Roach, a native of Boston, Mass., served in education in New York, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Tennessee and Kentucky.In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Stephen Martyr School.

She also served as a teacher, librarian and principal in Massachusettes and as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Boston for 13 years.

She also served on the leadership team for the former congregation of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, Ky., now the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

In 2021, she moved to the St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, where she served in community service. In 2024, she moved to Sansbury Care Center, where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Roach of Torrington, Conn., as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sept. 12 in the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial followed in the Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219-2098 or made securely online at

www.oppeace.org

.