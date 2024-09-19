Record number of students assisted for the 10th year in a row

For the 10th year in a row, the Catholic Education Foundation is distributing a record amount of tuition assistance to a record number of students in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The foundation announced Sept. 19 that it awarded tuition assistance to 3,750 students with a total of $8.3 million in aid. That is up from last year, when 3,700 students received $8 million in aid, according to a press release from the Catholic Education Foundation.

“It’s almost been miraculous,” said Richard A. Lechleiter, president of the foundation. “Our donors have stepped up every year. They never miss.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who serves as the vice chair of the CEF’s board, said in the press release that he is grateful more families can choose a Catholic education for their children.

“I am deeply thankful that we can come together to create so much hope for so many families. God has blessed our families, our schools and this community,” he said.

Archbishop Fabre also asked for prayers of thanksgiving.

“Please join me in giving thanks to the Lord that a record number of families can have access to this life-changing opportunity called Catholic education,” said Archbishop Fabre.

Lechleiter noted that also for the 10th year in a row, the CEF has awarded tuition assistance to every family that applied and demonstrated need. He noted that the foundation processed 4,000 applications this school year.

What makes it possible to meet the need, he said, is the collaborative funding model created in 2014 with Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz’s Catholic Elementary School Plan.

The plan called on parishes and pastors to work together on Catholic education. The plan’s biggest impact on tuition assistance comes from a contribution made by every parish to a tuition assistance fund, said Lechleiter.

This year, the 110 parishes in the archdiocese along with the Community Catholic Center contributed $1.5 million toward tuition assistance, according to the release. The CEF contributed $4.5 million and Catholic schools contributed $2.3 million.

“We’re standing up for families in need. We’re funding students together. That’s worked out really well,” Lechleiter said. “It ensures each family gets the right amount” of aid.

Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of Catholic Schools, agreed that the collaborative approach to aiding more students is bearing fruit.

“It’s really been all hands on deck,” Bowling said. “As a Catholic community, we want Catholic education for our families.”

She noted that the final numbers aren’t in yet, but enrollment has increased this school year.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” she said. “We’ve been more purposeful … about how we’re serving families and students and how the Catholic Schools Office are serving teachers to make sure Catholic education remains an excellent product.”

Bowling said at the Catholic Schools Office, there’s “continuous effort to improve everything we do. There’s that commitment to excellence.”

Lechleiter said the foundation is grateful for people in the schools — pastors, educators, administrators, counselors, coaches and staff members.

“None of our work would mean anything if we didn’t have the best schools in the state,” he said. “The real heroes are the teachers forming and transforming hearts and minds. That’s the hard work.”