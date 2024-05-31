Father Jack Jones Food Pantry seeks volunteers, donations

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Father Jack Jones Food Pantry on the campus of Holy Name Church, 2914 S. Third St., is seeking donations and volunteers.

The pantry, which opened in 2021, operates like a farmer’s market, with volunteers assisting individuals no matter the weather, according to an announcement from Catholic Charities. Volunteers opportunities are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The pantry is in particular need of an outdoor canopy. It also needs donations of peanut butter, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, canned soups and ravioli, rice and canned vegetables such as corn, beans and carrots. Monetary donations, to purchase fresh meat weekly are also welcome.In 2024, the food pantry has served more than 2,000 individuals a month. For more information, send an email to hlanham@archlou.org.