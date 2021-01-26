Father J. Wayne Murphy, 81, dies

Father J. Wayne Murphy, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died Jan. 23. He was 81 years old.

Father Murphy was baptized at St. Frances of Rome Church. He attended St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., St. Thomas Seminary and St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville May 8, 1965, by Archbishop John A. Floersh.

He served as pastor of Guardian Angels Church from 1982 to 1997 and St. Thomas More Church from 1998 until his retirement in 2004. Following his retirement, he served as a senior associate at St. Thomas More.

Father Murphy also ministered as associate pastor of Most Blessed Sacrament Church from 1965 to 1970; St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., from 1970 to 1974; St. Stephen Martyr Church from 1974 to 1979; and St. Denis Church from 1979 to 1982.

Father Murphy served two terms as president of the Catholic School Athletic Association in the 1980s. He also served the Metropolitan Tribunal Office as defender of the bond.

Survivors include his brothers William P. Murphy and Robert J. Murphy and sisters Geraldine M. Heslin and Mary C. Laemmle.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Jan. 28 at St. Thomas More, 6105 S. Third Street, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, and Jan. 28 at St. Thomas More from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will preside. Burial will be at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Pewee Valley.

In lieu of flowers, the memorial gifts may be given to St. Thomas More Church.