Rally for Life commemorates Roe v. Wade decision

Father Adam Carrico prayed during a “Rally for Life” in downtown Louisville Jan. 22 that God would help individuals realize the sacredness of life.

Father Carrico, pastor of Ascension Church, was among the speakers at the rally organized by Right to Life of Louisville to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion-on-demand in the United States.

Father Carrico prayed that God would “help us to grow more and more in our realization of the sacredness of human life and to respect it from the moment of conception, through the years unto death.”

He also prayed that those who heard him would be given the courage to “speak with truth and conviction in defense of life.”

Father Carrico said believing a person’s life is a choice “impacts the way we view ourselves.”

“The reality that our life is a choice has caused us to lose our recognition that we’re loved and cherished by God and always will be. That has hurt us,” said Father Carrico. He said the effect has been seen, especially during this time of isolation brought about by the pandemic, with the increasing number of suicides and drug overdoses.

Father Carrico prayed that God will help those who were gathered at the rally to show mercy and forgiveness to people who “do not yet fully reverence the gift of life.”

Right to Life of Louisville hosts the “Rally for Life” annually and did so this year under the guidance of Addia Wuchner, the new executive director of Kentucky Right to Life Association.

Wuchner served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2005 until 2019, according to the Kentucky Right to Life Association.

Wuchner succeeds Margie Montgomery who retired in October after serving for 50 years at the helm of Right to Life in Kentucky, according to a press release from the organization.

Montgomery helped establish Right to Life of Louisville in 1970 and was one of three individuals who founded Kentucky Right to Life Association, Inc., in 1973, according to the release.